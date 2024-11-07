BLUETTI Canada Announces Black Friday 2024 Pre-Sale and Special Discounts on Portable Power Stations

black-friday sale

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI Canada is gearing up for Black Friday 2024 with a highly anticipated pre-sale event from November 4th to 11th, offering significant discounts on the brand’s premium portable power stations. As part of the excitement, BLUETTI will also be launching the pre-sale of the much-anticipated Elite 200 V2 on November 12th, a powerful, compact energy solution perfect for home backup, off-grid living, and outdoor adventures.Introducing the New BLUETTI Elite 200 V2: The Ultimate Portable Power GeneratorThe Elite 200 V2 is the latest in portable power innovation, delivering impressive performance in a sleek, compact design. Building on the success of the AC200P, the Elite 200 V2 offers a 2,073.6Wh capacity and a 2,600W output, effectively packing twice the power into a unit that is half the size. Powered by automotive-grade LiFePO4 batteries, it boasts an incredible 6,000+ charge cycles—equating to up to 17 years of reliable service. Whether used for emergency backup, off-grid living, or outdoor activities like camping and RVing, the Elite 200 V2 provides a high-efficiency, low-power solution. Early-bird discounts on the Elite 200 V2 will be available starting November 12th on both BLUETTI’s website and Amazon.BLUETTI Black Friday Sale: Incredible Deals on Portable Power SolutionsAs part of its Black Friday celebration, BLUETTI Canada will offer special discounts on a wide range of portable power stations perfect for both home backup and outdoor use:For Power Outage Backup:AC300 + B300K (3,000W/2,764.8Wh): A scalable solution ideal for keeping essential appliances running during blackouts. $2,599 CAD.AC500 + 2×B300K (5,000W/5,529.6Wh): A more powerful setup for extended blackouts and larger energy needs. $5,699 CAD.For Off-Grid Living and Road Trips:AC200L (2,048Wh/2,400W): Compact, reliable power for RVs, off-grid cabins, and road trips. $1,899 CAD. Add the Charger 1 Alternator Charger for a faster 560W charge, priced at $2,098 CAD.For Camping and Light Travel:AC180 (1,152Wh/1,800W): Ideal for camping trips, powers a car fridge for over 15 hours. $849 CAD.AC70 (768Wh/1,000W): A lightweight, 22lb powerhouse for camping and outdoor photography. $549 CAD.Exciting Black Friday Events: More Bucks, More Luck!From November 4th to December 3rd, BLUETTI will host a variety of interactive events, including the popular “More Bucks, More Luck” prize wheel spins, where participants can win exciting rewards like BLUETTI products and accessories. Customers can also take advantage of BLUETTI Bucks—a rewards program that allows users to earn points and gifts with their purchases, including a chance to win an AC50B Power Station or PV120S Solar Panel.About BLUETTIBLUETTI is a leading innovator in clean, sustainable energy solutions, committed to providing affordable and efficient green energy storage for both residential and outdoor applications. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, BLUETTI has become a trusted brand in over 110 countries. Through its LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is helping to bring power to 1 million off-grid families in Africa. With a mission to empower individuals and communities worldwide, BLUETTI continues to drive forward the future of clean energy.For more information, visit www.bluettipower.ca

