Commemorative Envelope of“China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition”

MACAU, November 7 - “China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition” will be held in Shanghai, China from 29th November to 3rd December 2024. To commemorate this Exhibition, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue the commemorative envelopes and provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service on site of the exhibition.

For the convenience of the philatelist, the commemorative envelope with stamp priced at MOP6.50 will also be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office starting from 29th November 2024.

You may send your mail of this cancelled commemorative envelope during period *:

Philatelic Shop at General Post Office: Post Offices: 29th November 29th November to 3rd December 9:00 – 17:30 Office Hours to Public

* No commemorative postmark cancellation service will be provided in Macao.