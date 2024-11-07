Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,226 in the last 365 days.

Commemorative Envelope of“China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition”

MACAU, November 7 - “China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition” will be held in Shanghai, China from 29th November to 3rd December 2024. To commemorate this Exhibition, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue the commemorative envelopes and provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service on site of the exhibition.

For the convenience of the philatelist, the commemorative envelope with stamp priced at MOP6.50 will also be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office starting from 29th November 2024.

You may send your mail of this cancelled commemorative envelope during period *:

Philatelic Shop at

General Post Office:

 

Post Offices:

 

29th November

 

 

29th November to 3rd December

9:00 – 17:30

 

 

Office Hours to Public

* No commemorative postmark cancellation service will be provided in Macao.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commemorative Envelope of“China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more