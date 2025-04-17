Quarterfinalists confirmed at ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 17 - The knockout stage of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, began today (17 April) at the Galaxy Arena. The quarter-finals lineup was set after today’s round of 16 matches.

In the Men’s World Cup, Liang Jingkun advanced to the next round with a 4-2 (11-4, 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 10-12, 11-5) win over Japan’s Shunsuke Togami. Lin Shidong completed a 4-3 (13-11, 11-5, 12-14, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8) victory over Sweden’s Anton Kallberg. Wang Chuqin defeated Kanak Jha of U.S.A. 4-1 (11-4, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9).

In the Women’s World Cup, Chen Xingtong defeated Korea Republic’s Shin Yubin 4-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8). Sun Yingsha overpowered Austria’s Sofia Polcanova 4-0 (11-3, 11-4, 15-13, 11-9). Wang Manyu survived a fierce challenge from Japan’s Miwa Harimoto, edging out a 4-3 (8-11, 5-11, 11-7, 12-14, 11-7, 11-7, 12-10) victory. Kuai Man won over Korea Republic’s Suh Hyo Won in straight games 4-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6).

The results of the Men’s World Cup of 17 April are as follows:

Match Result Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs FENG Yi-Hsin (Chinese Taipei) 4-0 LIANG Jingkun (China) vs Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) 4-2 Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) vs AN Jaehyun (Korea Republic) 4-2 LIN Shidong (China) vs Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) 4-3 Benedikt DUDA (Germany) vs Dimitrij OVTCHAROV (Germany) 4-3 WANG Chuqin (China) vs Kanak JHA (U.S.A.) 4-1 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs Hiroto SHINOZUKA (Japan) 4-1 Truls MOREGARD (Sweden) vs Simon GAUZY (France) 4-2

The results of the Women’s World Cup of 17 April are as follows:

Match Result CHEN Xingtong (China) vs SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) 4-0 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs Hina HAYATA (Japan) 4-3 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Sofia POLCANOVA (Austria) 4-0 Mima ITO (Japan) vs Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) 4-1 WANG Manyu (China) vs Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) 4-3 Satsuki ODO (Japan) vs Jia Nan YUAN (France) 4-1 KUAI Man (China) vs SUH Hyo Won (Korea Republic) 4-0 Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazil) vs Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) 4-0

The quarterfinals tomorrow (18 April) will feature high-stakes matchups. In the Men’s World Cup, Lin Shidong will face Truls Moregard, Liang Jingkun will take on Darko Jorgic, Wang Chuqin will meet Benedikt Duda, and Tomokazu Harimoto will compete with Hugo Calderano. In the Women’s World Cup, Sun Yingsha is set to take on Cheng I-Ching, Chen Xingtong will face Bruna Takahashi, Kuai Man will face Wang Manyu, and Mima Ito will meet Satsuki Odo.

Tickets sales have received an overwhelming response from the public. The organizers are offering a small number of on-site tickets for matches, available on sale starting two hours before the first match starts on 18 to 20 April, at the Galaxy Arena. Only tickets for the same day are available and there are no advance sales. Each person is limited to two tickets per purchase, while they last.

