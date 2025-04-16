Tap Siac Craft Market in Spring to be inaugurated next Thursday

MACAU, April 16 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in Spring will be held from 24 to 27 April and from 1 to 4 May at Tap Siac Square. The opening ceremony will be held at 6pm on 24 April (Thursday), featuring singer Lily Chan as the guest performer. All are welcome to participate in this cultural and creative feast of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

This edition of the Tap Siac Craft Market features over 200 handicraft and gastronomy stalls run by cultural and creative practitioners from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Korea and Japan each week, showcasing and selling a wide range of distinctive original products, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Moreover, the Craft Market will offer 47 music performances by singers from Macao, Mainland China and Hong Kong as well as creative gastronomy stalls.

The singer Lily Chan, who is renowned as the “Hi-Fi Queen” and “Anime Song Diva”, was invited to perform at the opening ceremony. She is one of Hong Kong IFPI top 10 female artist by album sales. Since her debut in 2007, she released multiple solo albums and held over 20 solo concerts across Hong Kong, Macao and Guangzhou. Dozens of her theme songs including “GG Bond” and “Armor Hero” have garnered over 1 billion views on streaming media.

In addition, 65 creative handicraft workshops will be held during the event. Successful applicants should attend the workshops on time. Those who arrive 5 minutes after the workshop starts will be disqualified and replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list, their registration fees will not be refunded and no material package will be provided. The organiser will distribute tickets to on-site applicants 30 minutes before each workshop starts, and members of the public may arrive earlier for a place on the waiting list. Any latecomers to the workshops will be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list accordingly, and the on-site applicants will have to make the registration and pay an application fee of MOP50 for each workshop on site.

The Tap Siac Craft Market will be open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo).

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.