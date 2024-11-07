As construction season extends into November, WVDOT urges drivers to pay attention in work zones



In the eastern panhandle, work is being done on WV 45, Apple Harvest Drive, in Martinsburg. In Marshall County in the northern panhandle, crews are repairing three separate slips.



Paving work continues on I-79 from Big Otter to Frametown in Clay and Braxton counties. Paving is underway on Pecks Run Road in Upshur County, and Klee arm Road in Webster County.



In southern West Virginia, bridge work is underway on US 19, WV 6, and US 60 in Fayette County. Paving is also underway on US 55 in Nicholas County and WV 3 in Summers County.

In McDowell County, crews are repairing a slip on Loop Seven Highway, and another on Franklin Street. A replacement project is also underway on the Beartown Bridge.



Four workers were struck in West Virginia’s work zones in 2024, one fatally.



Imagine, if you will, we’re sitting here in my office working away, answering emails, taking care of documents and that kind of thing, and a semi-truck goes through this office at 70 miles an hour,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “That’s exactly what our workers are experiencing each and every day.



“When you go through these work zone, you have GOT to slow down.”



