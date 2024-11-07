"Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024 in Winter" Begins December 14th at Anime Park Nijigen no Mori

Godzilla backpack, exclusive to Nijigen no Mori TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

The worlds of Godzilla and classic Japanese games combine in this winter festival

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced that the "Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024 in Winter" will be held from Saturday, December 14th, 2024 to Sunday, February 23rd, 2025 at its popular attraction "Godzilla Interception Operation". Throughout the event, "Premium Ticket" holders will be eligible to participate in four games. In addition to the "Archery Challenge", based on the story of the Godzilla Interception Operation mission, the "Tosenkyo Challenge", based on a traditional Japanese fan-tossing game, and a ball-tossing "Kendama Challenge", this event will introduce the new "Otedama Challenge", based on a Japanese beanbag tossing game from ancient times. Nijigen no Mori original Godzilla merch featuring traditional Japanese designs will be gifted to participants based on their results in the games.

■Overview: Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024 in Winter

Event Duration: Saturday, December 14th, 2024 – Sunday, February 23rd, 2025

Content: Premium Ticket holders will be eligible to participate in four games, with prizes based on results of the games.

[Games]

1. Archery Challenge – shoot arrows at the Godzilla targets in this game based on the story of Godzilla Interception Operation.

2. Tosenkyo Challenge – toss folding paper fans at the targets in this traditional Japanese game.

3. Kendama Challenge – land the ball on the wooden spike using a traditional Japanese ball-tossing toy.

4. Otedama Challenge – toss beanbags successively to earn points.

Price: Free

Eligibility: Only Premium Ticket holders may participate.

Novelties: Nijigen no Mori original Godzilla backpack is included.

Homepage: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■Overview: Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, themed around a "life-sized" statue measuring 120 meters in length of Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions to subdue the monster with a zipline plunging right into the monster's jaws, and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/3416/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.