Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Offers Monster-Themed Crafts at "Godzilla Interception Operation" Attraction

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, will be offering a variety of original monster-themed at its popular attraction "Godzilla Interception Operation" through the autumn and winter seasons, including the "Godzilla Coloring Experience", the "Mothra Coloring Experience" which began this summer, and an upgraded version of the popular "Godzilla Candle Making" from last year, which now includes LED lights to brighten up the room with a Godzilla touch.

In addition to ziplines and a "shooting game" that challenges visitors with precise aim, "Godzilla Interception Operation" offers arts and crafts experiences for children and adults alike to get hands-on and create their own original monsters to take home.

■Overview: "Godzilla Interception Operation" Crafting Experiences

Location: Godzilla Interception Operation, within Nijigen no Mori

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (last entry 6:00 p.m.)

Content:

1) Godzilla Coloring Experience (price: 2,000 yen, tax incl.)

2) Mothra Coloring Experience (price: 3,000 yen, tax incl.)

3) Godzilla Candle Making (price: 3,500 yen, tax incl.)

* Tickets sold at the Godzilla Interception Operation ticket counter.

* Visitors without tickets to the Godzilla Interception Operation attraction are also eligible to participate.

* Crafted goods may be taken home.

Duration: Crafting experiences take approximately 30 minutes.

Homepage: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■Overview: Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, themed around a "life-sized" statue measuring 120 meters in length of Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions to subdue the monster with a zipline plunging right into the monster's jaws, and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/3416/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.