Wanted Suspect Arrested in Fatal Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of a wanted suspect in a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs of life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old William Spriggs, of Northwest.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant 42-year-old Darvin Banks, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated)

CCN: 24077277