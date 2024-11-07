TRAFFIC ADVISORY:  2024 National Veterans Day Parade

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the National Veterans Day Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the parade assembly from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23 rd Street, NW

North side of Independence Avenue from 4 th Street to 12 th Street, SW

Madison Drive from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, SW

12 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the parade disbanding area from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m .:

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23 rd Street, NW

18 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety for the parade assembly from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. :

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15 th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, SW

12 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12 th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps

12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed for the parade from approximately 12:00 p.m. to

5:00 p.m. :

15 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 15 th Street to 23 rd Street, NW

Inbound I-395 (14 th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

Inbound I-395 (14 th Street Bridge - HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

17 th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18 th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19 th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW from 24th Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the entire route and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. The public should also expect enforcement of these parking restrictions which may include ticketing and towing along the entire route.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.