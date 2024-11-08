The Paces Foundation Officially Opens Tupelo Park Apartments

About

Founded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and have a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast and New Jersey. Visit www.pacesfoundation.org.

www.pacesfoundation.org.