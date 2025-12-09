Grand Opening ceremony for new affordable rental housing in Gainesville to be held on Thursday, December 11, 2025
Paces Preservation Partners and Gainesville Housing celebrate the Grand Opening of Harrison Village, a 120-apartment community that replaces Harrison SquareGAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paces Preservation Partners, in partnership with the Gainesville Housing Authority, is pleased to invite media and the public to attend the Grand Opening ceremony for Harrison Village Phase 1, a modern affordable housing community.
WHAT:
Grand Opening ceremony with remarks by local officials to celebrate the completion of Harrison Village Phase 1 affordable apartment community
Photo and video opportunity. Lunch provided.
WHERE:
1368 Harrison Drive, Gainesville, GA 30507
WHEN:
Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 11:30 AM
WHO:
Speakers include Steven Bauhan, Chief Development Officer, The Paces Foundation; Beth Brown, Gainesville Housing Authority CEO; Laura Holland, Director of Strategy and Key Initiatives, Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA); Abigail Guzman, Ward 4 Gainesville City Council Representative; and Steve Bien, Founder and President, Soho Housing Partners.
The event is free to the public. To accommodate in-person interviews, media interested in attending the event are asked to email or call The Paces Foundation press contact.
Modern affordable housing remains a pressing need in the rapidly growing Gainesville metro area. Thanks to a public-private partnership, Harrison Village Phase 1 replaces the aging Harrison Square public housing community.
Financing for the project was provided by tax-exempt bonds allocated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and issued by the Gainesville Housing Authority. Other financing partners included: Bellwether Enterprise, BNY Mellon, Freddie Mac, JPMorgan Chase Bank, and Red Stone Equity Partners.
Paces Preservation Partners is a strategic partnership between The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners. The partnership works with local housing authorities to develop and rehabilitate affordable housing.
About Soho Housing Partners
Leveraging more than 40 years of housing and capital markets experience, Soho Housing Partners, LLC was founded by Stephen Bien and Kevin DiQuattro to develop, construct, and preserve multi-housing with a concentration on affordable housing developments. Soho’s significant structuring, financial, and technical expertise affords the ability to find value in even the most complex transactions and unique development opportunities.
About The Paces Foundation
Founded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and have a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast and New Jersey. Visit www.pacesfoundation.org.
About Gainesville Housing
Gainesville Housing is an authority dedicated to building and preserving affordable housing and delivering resident-centered support that provides lasting stability. By leveraging partnerships and strategic financing, the organization will have secured over $220 million in investments by the end of 2027—resulting in 439 new affordable apartment homes in the City. To date, Gainesville Housing has also issued bonds enabling the development or preservation of 616 apartments. In addition to quality housing, the organization offers a robust suite of resident services, including case management, after-school and summer youth programs, health and wellness offerings, and enrichment activities. Through this integrated approach, Gainesville Housing empowers residents, strengthens neighborhoods, and builds a foundation for lasting community success. Visit gainesvillehousing.org to learn more.
Amy Sigal
The Paces Foundation
+1 678-467-0253
amy@pacesfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.