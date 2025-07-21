Paces Preservation Partners Begins Demolition for Auburn Square, Revitalizing Former Seven Courts Site in Atlanta
EINPresswire.com/ -- Paces Preservation Partners, a strategic partnership between The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners, is pleased to announce the commencement of redevelopment at the former Seven Courts property, transforming the site into Auburn Square—a vibrant, affordable housing community featuring 192 thoughtfully designed apartment homes for Atlanta-area families.
The original Seven Courts complex, constructed in 1966 with 171 units, had significantly deteriorated over time, was unrecoverable, and no longer provided quality housing for residents. Auburn Square will not only replace those units but also increase the site’s affordable housing capacity by approximately 12 percent. The new development will deliver modern, energy-efficient residences tailored to the needs of working families. This effort is made possible through the support of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Invest Atlanta, and several key partners, guaranteeing long-term affordability for residents.
On Thursday, July 10, demolition commenced on the existing structures, marking a significant milestone in the redevelopment process. Construction is slated to begin by the end of 2025.
Once completed, Auburn Square will feature seven residential buildings and a community center, comprising one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units will be available to households earning between 30% and 80% of the Atlanta Area Median Income (AMI).
“Auburn Square represents not only the transformation of a deteriorated property into a vibrant, sustainable community—it signals a brighter future for the surrounding neighborhood,” said Steven Bauhan, Chief Development Officer at The Paces Foundation. “By increasing affordable housing capacity and delivering modern, energy efficient apartments, we’re laying the groundwork for enriched family stability, economic opportunity, and long-term community resilience. We deeply appreciate the dedication of our partners—Georgia DCA, Invest Atlanta, and others—whose support has brought this long held vision to fruition.”
“Partnering on Auburn Square allows us to generate meaningful and lasting impact in Atlanta,” added Steve Bien, Partner and Co Founder at Soho Housing Partners. “This project embodies our mission—to deliver high quality, attainable housing that empowers working families across the income spectrum. We are committed to ensuring these 192 apartments serve as a springboard for improved health, education, and economic prospects for the residents we serve.”
About Soho Housing Partners
Leveraging several decades of housing and capital markets experience, Soho Housing Partners, LLC was founded by Steve Bien and Kevin DiQuattro to develop, construct, and preserve multi-housing with a concentration on affordable housing developments. Soho’s significant structuring, financial, and technical expertise affords the ability to find value in even the most complex transactions and unique development opportunities.
About The Paces Foundation
Founded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and has a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast, and New Jersey. Visit www.pacesfoundation.org.
Amy Sigal
