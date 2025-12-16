Paces Preservation Partners and Gainesville Housing Authority host the grand opening of Harrison Village Phase I
Local officials and development partners gather to cut the ribbon at Harrison Village, affordable apartments for families.
The public-private partnership delivers 120 new affordable housing units and a community center for Gainesville, Georgia familiesGAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paces Preservation Partners, in partnership with the Gainesville Housing Authority, held a grand opening ceremony on December 11, 2025, for Harrison Village Phase I. The new affordable apartment community replaces the Harrison Square aging public housing apartments that have reached the end of their useful life. Apartments in Harrison Village Phase I are designated to be affordable for renters earning between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income.
Harrison Village Phase I sits on more than 17 acres of land, part of a $40 million development. The grand opening highlights the successful collaboration between state and local government agencies, nonprofits and private businesses. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) allocated tax-exempt bonds and low-income housing tax credits for the project and the Gainesville Housing Authority issued the DCA-allocated tax-exempt bonds.
These resources formed the foundation of the financing package designed to help rents remain affordable for the long term. Additional financing partners included: Bellwether Enterprise, BNY Mellon, Freddie Mac, JPMorgan Chase and Red Stone Equity Partners.
Dedicated to providing affordable housing for low-income families and individuals, Paces Preservation Partners is a strategic partnership between the nonprofit Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners. The partnership works with local housing authorities throughout the US to develop, preserve and rehabilitate public housing.
“Projects like Harrison Village serve as catalysts for long-term economic stability by expanding the supply of quality, affordable housing that supports workforce retention and local job growth,” Steven Bauhan, Chief Development Officer of The Paces Foundation said. “Paces is proud to have been part of this development effort and to support the greater Gainesville community.”
Speakers at the event included Steve Bien, Founder and President, Soho Housing Partners; Laura Holland, Director of Strategy and Key Initiatives, Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA); Abigail Guzman, Ward 4 Gainesville City Council Representative; and Beth Brown, Gainesville Housing Authority CEO.
“Affordable housing is a pressing need in our community,” said Beth Brown. “Harrison Village helps us better meet the needs of our residents who have lower incomes, providing them with a modern, affordable community that has many amenities and resident services, like after school programs for kids that have already begun.”
Harrison Village Phase I offers premium one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments only minutes from downtown. Located in the Athens Street Corridor, Harrison Village is within walking distance of the Butler Community Center and Park. Just off I-985, the location is convenient for individuals and families of all sizes and backgrounds.
Designed and built by Olympia Construction Co., each apartment in the five residential buildings has a fully equipped kitchen, clothes washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning, and walk-in closets. The property includes a covered pavilion with picnic and barbecue equipment, a community building complete with an activity room and computer center, and an outdoor children’s play area with modern equipment.
The community center showcases an outstanding selection of both curated history and art. A mural with photos tells the story of Gainesville’s historic southside and the work of several local and area-related artists is now on permanent display.
“Harrison Village Phase I offers high-quality, energy-efficient and affordable housing for families, helping to uplift the community and attract businesses and jobs to the area,” said Steve Bien, president of Soho Housing Partners. “We moved 75 households from economically obsolete units at the adjacent Harrison Square into much better living environments.”
Once funding is achieved, Harrison Square is slated to be demolished and replaced with new affordable apartment homes for seniors in Phase II of the development.
About Soho Housing Partners
Leveraging more than 40 years of housing and capital markets experience, Soho Housing Partners, LLC was founded by Stephen Bien and Kevin DiQuattro to develop, construct, and preserve multi-housing with a concentration on affordable housing developments. Soho’s significant structuring, financial, and technical expertise affords the ability to find value in even the most complex transactions and unique development opportunities.
About The Paces Foundation
Founded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and have a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast and New Jersey. Visit www.pacesfoundation.org.
About Gainesville Housing
Gainesville Housing is an authority dedicated to building and preserving affordable housing and delivering resident-centered support that provides lasting stability. By leveraging partnerships and strategic financing, the organization will have secured over $220 million in investments by the end of 2027—resulting in 439 new affordable apartment homes in the City. To date, Gainesville Housing has also issued bonds enabling the development or preservation of 616 apartments. In addition to quality housing, the organization offers a robust suite of resident services, including case management, after-school and summer youth programs, health and wellness offerings, and enrichment activities. Through this integrated approach, Gainesville Housing empowers residents, strengthens neighborhoods, and builds a foundation for lasting community success. Visit gainesvillehousing.org to learn more.
