Berlin Barracks / DUI #3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007257
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/06/2024 @ 1352 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley View Rd Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Eli Fortney
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 6, 2024, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to the report of a motorist unconscious behind the wheel in the roadway on Valley View Road in the town of Waterbury. The operator was identified as Eli Fortney (38) of Waterbury. During the interaction, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Fortney was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Fortney was transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: November 21st, 2024 at 0830 Hours
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Washington County District
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
