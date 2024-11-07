Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,890 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3007257

TROOPER: Adam Martin                        

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/06/2024 @ 1352 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley View Rd Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Eli Fortney                                     

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 6, 2024, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to the report of a motorist unconscious behind the wheel in the roadway on Valley View Road in the town of Waterbury. The operator was identified as Eli Fortney (38) of Waterbury. During the interaction, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Fortney was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Fortney was transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court for the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 21st, 2024 at 0830 Hours

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Washington County District

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI #3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more