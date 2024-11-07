Berlin Barracks / DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007257

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/06/2024 @ 1352 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley View Rd Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Eli Fortney

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 6, 2024, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to the report of a motorist unconscious behind the wheel in the roadway on Valley View Road in the town of Waterbury. The operator was identified as Eli Fortney (38) of Waterbury. During the interaction, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Fortney was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Fortney was transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 21st, 2024 at 0830 Hours

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Washington County District

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov