Burgum statement on 2024 general election results

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today regarding the results of Tuesday’s general election.

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald J. Trump on his historic win, and to North Dakota Gov.-elect Kelly Armstrong, U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, Congresswoman-elect Julie Fedorchak and all the statewide and legislative candidates on their victories,” Burgum said. “With President Trump headed back to the White House, Republican control of the U.S. Senate, a strong congressional delegation, GOP control of the Governor’s Office and Republicans maintaining a supermajority in the Legislature, North Dakota is well-positioned for continued growth and success. Voters have reaffirmed their support for the fiscally conservative principles and governance that continue to produce a healthy economy, plentiful jobs and prosperity for our citizens.”

“Tuesday’s election results have paved the way for continued significant progress on issues important to North Dakotans and all Americans, including border security, tax relief, growing the economy, backing our military and law enforcement, supporting farmers and ranchers, and strengthening national security by unleashing U.S. energy production so we can sell energy to our friends and allies instead of buying it from our adversaries,” Burgum added. “North Dakota’s energy, agriculture and technology economy is poised to thrive in the coming era where private sector innovation, not overreaching government regulation, is seen as the key to solving our biggest challenges and realizing our fullest potential.”