Sports Data Platform ProDataStack Secures First External Investment

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports data platform ProDataStack today announces its first investment from external backers and sets its sights on significant growth as it looks to transform how performance and sponsorship contracts are negotiated across the industry.Danny Saunders, a private investor from north London and a former manager, coach, academic, and leader in the health and fitness industry, has provided a cash injection that will enable ProDataStack to continue to scale at speed.Mr Saunders, who first became aware of ProDataStack after reading an article on The Athletic , said: “As soon as I made contact, I could see there was a brilliant investment opportunity.“Data is absolutely everything in sport, but nobody’s looking at off-field data. ProDataStack does that so well, combining it with performance data to create such a powerful proposition.“I read the business news, I read the sporting news, and it’s clear ProDataStack has landed on a valuable intersection that can have a huge impact.”ProDataStack is the world’s first sports data platform designed exclusively for athletes and their agents. It collects, aggregates, and analyses six extensive datasets to give athletes and agents all the information they need to negotiate their best possible performance and sponsorship contracts.Through a single, comprehensive dashboard it enables athletes to finally understand their true value and get paid what they’re worth. It also empowers agents to monitor their client’s reputational value with real-time sentiment data and international search statistics.Fiona Green, founder and CEO at ProDataStack, said: “This is our first raise and we’re blown away that it’s come not from a friend, family member or institutional investor, but by someone who came across ProDataStack and saw for himself just how powerful our platform can be.“Like many founders, we’ve bootstrapped the business so far. Our concept is proven, our software is working, our first clients are onboard, and now we’re looking to put our foot firmly on the pedal. Danny’s investment, as well as others we expect to close shortly, will enable us to finally give athletes the information they need for the contract negotiations that define their income and lifestyle for decades to come.”ENDSABOUT PRODATASTACKProDataStack is the world’s first sports data platform designed exclusively for athletes and their agents. By pulling data from six key areas, including powerful brand sentiment and performance metrics, it strengthens athletes’ hands in both performance and sponsorship contract negotiations. For more information, visit www.prodatastack.ai or contact Alister Betts, Head of Investor Relations, alister.betts@prodatastack.com or +44 (0)7912 157769.

