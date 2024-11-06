Traffic Advisory for November 6, 2024

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

VETERANS DAY PARADE, Saturday, November 9, 2024

The parade will begin at noon at Copley Square. The parade route is Boylston Street, left onto Tremont Street (counter flow to vehicular traffic), and straight onto Cambridge Street ending at City Hall Plaza.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Saturday 6 AM to 3 PM on the following streets:

Beacon Street, Southside (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Walnut Street

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Hereford Street to Tremont Street

Tremont Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to New Chardon Street

Camp Harbor View Citython 5K – Saturday, November 23, 2024

The annual running of the Camp Harbor View Citython 5K will take place leaving from Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common, taking a left onto Beacon Street, a left onto Arlington Street, a right onto Commonwealth Avenue outbound, turning around at Charlesgate West and returning by Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Beacon Street, South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

BAY VILLAGE

Bay Village Neighborhood Fall Clean-Up – Saturday, November 23, 2024

Parking will be restricted to support the neighborhood’s Fall cleanup effort. The clean-up program is scheduled for from 7:00AM to 1:00PM.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Stuart Street to Marginal Road

Broadway, Both sides, from Melrose Street to Piedmont Street

Charles Street South, West side (odd side), from Tremont Street/Jefferson Street to Stuart Street

Church Street, Both sides, from Stuart Street to Tremont Street

Cortes Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Fayette Street , Both sides, from Charles Street South to Marginal Road

Isabella Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Columbus Avenue

Marginal Road, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Arlington Street

Melrose Street, Both sides, from Charles Street South to Arlington Street

Piedmont Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Broadway

Shawmut Street, Both sides, from Church Street to Broadway

Tremont Street, West side (odd side), from Marginal Road to Jefferson Street/Charles Street South

Winchester Street, Both sides, from Broadway to Arlington Street

FRANKLIN PARK

B.A.A. Half Marathon – Sunday, November 10, 2024

The Boston Athletic Association will be running their annual Half Marathon event. The race will follow this route: Pierpont Road in Franklin Park, Right on Jewish War Vets Drive, Continue on Circuit Drive, Continue on Forest Hills Drive, Right onto Arborway to New Washington Street, Continue on Pond Street, Continue on Jamaicaway, Continue on Riverway, TURN AROUND on Riverway just before Fenway, Continue on Riverway, Continue on Jamaicaway, Right on to RT 9 Eastbound Exit, Right on River Road, Left on Pond Avenue, Clockwise around Pond/Chestnut Street Rotary, Left on Chestnut Street, Right on Perkins Street, Left on Francis Parkman Drive, Right on Arborway, Continue on Forest Hills Overpass, Counterclockwise around Forest Hills Rotary, Right on Forest Hills Drive, Right on Circuit Drive, Follow Circuit Drive around backside of Devine Golf Course, TURN AROUND on Circuit Drive behind Devine Golf Course, Continue on Circuit Drive, Right onto Jewish War Vets Drive, Left on Pierpont Road, Right into Service Entrance to Franklin Park Zoo, Left at the Giraffe Exhibit, Continue via the path in the Franklin Park Zoo Exit the Giraffe Entrance to the Franklin Park Zoo, Continue on Playstead Road, Left at Basketball Courts, Left into White Stadium FINISH at the 40 yard line of White Stadium.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Pierpont Road, Both sides, from Glen Lane to Playstead Road (the angled parking area, next to the playing field)

Boylston Street (for bus embarking), South side (Copley Square side), from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

Circuit Drive, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to Morton Street

Valley Gates / Pierpont Road Area, Both sides, from Circuit Drive to the White Stadium Entrance to the Zoo (except for the angles parking area which receives the two day regulation).

Pierpont Road, Both sides, from Sigourney Street to Playstead Road

Playstead Road, Both sides, from Walnut Street Entrance to Pierpont Road

Seaver Street, South side (Franklin Park side), from Walnut Avenue to Elm Hill Avenue.

Walnut Avenue, Both sides, from School Street to Seaver Street.

