Suncovia Launches a New Website

BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suncovia, a leading solar provider serving Maine and New Hampshire , has launched a new website to showcase a more complete picture of its services and commitment to sustainable energy. With over 20 years in the solar industry, Suncovia is dedicated to making solar energy accessible to everyone by providing affordable options for households across the region.Suncovia specializes in comprehensive solar solutions for homeowners across Maine and New Hampshire. Their experienced team, premium equipment, and strong commitment to outstanding customer service set them apart. They bring over two decades of expertise to every project, ensuring a seamless, full-service experience from start to finish.The company offers flexible financing options, including no-money-down plans, no credit checks, and accessible payment structures designed to fit any budget. Homeowners can enjoy peace of mind knowing their solar investment is protected by reliable warranties and dedicated support.“We’re excited to share our story through our new website,” said Craig Mattson, CEO of Suncovia. “Our mission is to make solar available to as many homeowners in Maine and New Hampshire as possible by offering high-quality products, flexible financing options, excellent service, and ongoing support.”As the foremost solar provider in Maine and New Hampshire, Suncovia helps homeowners transition to clean and efficient energy solutions to ease the financial pressures of ever-increasing utility rates and electric bills. Partnering with Suncovia means working with a local team dedicated to solar success and a sustainable future for all. For more information about Suncovia, visit suncovia.com.ABOUT SUNCOVIAWith over 20 years of industry experience, Suncovia is committed to making solar energy accessible for all, delivering affordable solar solutions that serve households throughout Maine and New Hampshire. As the region’s leading full-service solar provider, Suncovia empowers homeowners to embrace solar energy and mitigate the financial impact of rising utility costs. Each project, from initial sale to installation, is managed by in-house experts, ensuring a high-quality and streamlined experience without outsourcing.Suncovia installs premium solar panels, inverters, and battery storage solutions, and offers roofing repairs, re-roofing, tree trimming, removal, and maintenance services to keep each system functioning at its best.###

