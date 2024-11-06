Governor Kotek Issues Statement in Response to 2024 Election Results

Today, Governor Kotek issued a statement in response to the results of the 2024 election:

“I know we are all feeling the weight of the moment following the results of yesterday’s national election. Regardless of who you supported in the elections, it is important to affirm that our democracy is strong, and public service professionals across our country worked to ensure a safe, fair election. I particularly want to thank Oregon’s county clerks and their staff and volunteers for their work leading up to Election Day and the work they will do in the coming days.

If you feel the need to exercise your right to freedom of political expression and freedom of assembly, I ask that you do so peacefully and lawfully. I have zero tolerance for actions that threaten and terrorize others. My office is closely monitoring and coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure communities and businesses remain safe and unharmed during these tense times.

Oregonians have shown they will continue to lead with compassion, courage, and conviction – protecting a place where everyone can be themselves, feel welcome, and have equal opportunity to a healthy, prosperous life. We will continue to march forward and stand together as a shield against any attempt to undermine our fundamental freedoms. Our laws, our policies, and our actions will remain a deterrent to any attacks on our values and our democracy.

In the friendships I have fostered across our beautiful state since becoming your governor, I know that good people, in every corner, are working tirelessly to shape a better future for their families and communities. Let us build on this shared resolve and stay committed to collaboration for the common good.

We are strong, resilient, and unified by our shared belief in a brighter tomorrow. And, as your governor, I will always have your back and work hard to uplift and protect our wonderful state, boldly and with perseverance in partnership with other elected and community leaders.”

