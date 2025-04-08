Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission to meet April 22 and 23 in Medford

MEDFORD, Oregon — The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene April 22 and 23 in Medford.

On April 22, commissioners will hold a work session from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the draft real property policy and commission best practices.

On April 23, commissioners will convene an executive session at 8:30 a.m. at the Rogue Regency Inn & Suites, 2300 Biddle Road, to discuss real estate and legal issues. Executive sessions are closed to the public. A business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be open to the public.

Anyone may attend or listen to the business meeting; instructions on how to listen will be posted on the commission web page prior to the meeting. The business meeting includes time for informal public comment related to any items not on the agenda. Registration is required to speak at the meeting if attending online, and is available online at https://bit.ly/registerApr2025commission.

The deadline to register to speak at the meeting virtually is 5 p.m., April 18. No advance registration is required to speak in person at the meeting. Time per speaker is limited to three minutes. Please submit written public comments by 5 p.m. April 18 to katie.gauthier@oprd.oregon.gov.

The full agenda and supporting documents are posted on the commission web page. Notable requests:

Request to approve grant recommendations for the following: Recreational Trails Program All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Veterans and War Memorial Grants

Request to adopt rules 736-10-0026 and 21-0065 for Electric Assisted Bicycle use in Oregon State Parks and the ocean shore.

Request to adopt 736-24 -0015 concerning ocean shore vehicle access to Manzanita

Request to approve temporary emergency rules for ATV safety equipment and noise emissions. A new Oregon law transferred the rulemaking responsibility from Oregon Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Quality to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). Temporary rules 736-004-0150 and 736-004-0160 will keep existing rules for 180 days to give OPRD time to develop and adopt new permanent rules.

Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Denise Warburton, commission assistant, at least three days in advance: denise.warburton@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-779-9729.

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission promotes outdoor recreation and heritage by establishing policies, adopting rules and setting the budget for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The seven members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. They serve four-year terms and meet several times a year at locations across the state.