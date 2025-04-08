Seeking public comment on proposed changes to day-use parking permits

SALEM, Oregon—Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking public comment on a proposal to expand the 25% out-of-state camping surcharge to parking permit fees and eliminate the two-year parking permit.

The out-of-state camping surcharge was enacted by state law in 2022 for RV campsites, and OPRD expanded it to all site types for out-of-state campers for stays beginning July 1, 2025.

The proposed rule change would add the 25% out-of-state surcharge to parking permit fees. Based on current rates, out-of-state visitors would pay $12.50 per day or $37.50 for an annual parking permit. If approved, the change would begin July 1, 2025.

Oregon residents would continue to pay the same parking permit rate of $10 per day or $30 for an annual permit.

The proposed rule change would also eliminate the sales of 24-month parking permits starting in 2026. Existing permits would be honored until they expire. The 12-month annual permit will continue to be sold.

These changes would help parks more consistently implement the surcharge as well as track annual revenue and budgets for parks in the future. It’s part of an ongoing effort to help keep pace with rising costs while continuing to provide exceptional outdoor experiences.

Public comments on the proposed rule change will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 30, 2025:

A public hearing will also be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 24, 2025:

Once the public comment period ends, the proposal with any incorporated updates is slated to go to Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission in June for possible adoption.