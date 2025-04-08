New survey to help inform Oregon Statewide Trails Plan runs through April 30

SALEM, Oregon— Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) wants to better understand how residents use all land and water trails throughout Oregon and opportunities for improvement.

OPRD launched an online survey this month to collect the feedback now through April 30. The survey is open to all trail users and potential trail users including hikers, bikers, equestrians, OHV and ATV riders, snowmobilers, boaters and paddlers who recreate on any public lands or bodies of water in Oregon, not just Oregon State Parks.

The information will help inform the Oregon Statewide Trails Plan, which provides guidance for OPRD as well as other federal, state, and local agencies and private sector partners. It outlines trends and issues, creates priorities for grant funding and recommends actions to improve trails over the next 10 years.

The Oregon Statewide Trails Plan covers non-motorized trails (hiking, biking, equestrian), motorized ATV trails, snowmobile trails, and non-motorized boating and water trails.

The survey takes about 20 minutes to complete, and it’s open to all Oregon residents. Those who complete the survey have the option of entering a drawing for a free Oregon State Parks annual parking permit.

“Oregon is home to amazing recreational trails. Each year, more than 80% of Oregon residents recreate on trail systems across the state. We appreciate residents’ support and feedback, which will help make these systems even better in the future,” said OPRD Statewide Trails Planner Jessica Horning.

For questions about this survey or the Oregon Trails Plan, please visit our website or contact OPRD Statewide Trails Planner Jessica Horning at Jessica.r.horning@oprd.oregon.gov.