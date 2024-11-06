“I have known Derek Brown for decades and am proud to call him a friend, and now my successor in the Utah Attorney General’s Office,” said Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. “As I consider all of the challenges facing Utah and our country, I cannot think of a better leader to guide the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Derek epitomizes integrity and lives his conservative and family values in both his personal and professional lives. He will be thoughtful, principled, and aggressive, as he defends Utah from federal overreach, crime, and other threats to our communities.”
Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes Congratulates AG-Elect Derek Brown
