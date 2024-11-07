Konstantin Gourji is CAPPS' 2024 STAR Hall of Fame Inductee

Mr. Konstantin Gourji, Founder and CEO of Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder and CEO of Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, Mr. Konstantin Gourji, is the 2024 CAPPS’ STAR Hall of Fame Inductee.In 2004, Konstantin and his brother started Gurnick Academy. It began with 14 students in one classroom and lab, totaling 1,000 square feet. Konstantin’s competitive nature, motivation, and willpower have propelled the Academy forward through many ups and downs. Moreover, his belief in the mission has kept Gurnick Academy on the path to becoming an admired and respected allied healthcare educational institution. It’s a path for students to “Integrate, Empower and Achieve.”“As someone who has been Executive Director of CAPPS for many years, I have always been impressed by the contributions to the Association by Konstantin Gourji,” says Robert Johnson, CAPPS Executive Director. “Konstantin not only has built an outstanding school that stands as a symbol of excellence in our sector of Higher Education, but his willingness to help others and provide leadership on issues that benefit all of us stands as a lasting reminder that without our `Stars,’ our sector would shine less brightly.”Burke Malin, Gurnick Academy’s Chief Operating Officer, adds, “Konstantin’s commitment to the students, employees, operational integrity, and business innovation has been a significant reason Gurnick has been as successful as it has. He has also attracted the leadership talent key to the school’s excellent outcomes.”Today, Gurnick Academy has a student body of over 3,000, with six campuses in California and an online presence in multiple states. This past week, Gurnick Academy celebrated its 20th anniversary of continuous operation. With a track record of student success, community service, and a strong voice for the private postsecondary education sector, it is easy to see why Konstantin Gourji is the 2024 CAPPS STAR Hall of Fame Inductee.Mr. Gourji says, “I am honored to receive such an award, as it reflects the collective effort of our incredible team and the Gurnick family. Every individual at our Academy contributes to our success with passion and high standards of our sector. I am immensely grateful to CAPPS for recognizing with this award the success of Gurnick and the extraordinary, loyal, and wonderful people I have the privilege to work alongside. Our school is proud to represent the quality of our sector.”Konstantin accepted recognition for this honor at the recent California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS) 40th-Annual Conference, “Light the Fire,” held from October 2–4 in Indian Wells, Calif. With him were colleagues and friends.CAPPS created the STAR Awards in 2009 to honor its dedicated members. Recipients of the STAR Awards have shown generosity with their time and resources and have aided CAPPS to grow into the sector of leadership that it is today. With their “can do” attitude, the California sector has grown to be more than 400,000 students strong, helping more than 2,000 schools. Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is one of those schools.

