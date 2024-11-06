Fifth Annual SDDOT Snowplow Naming Contest Underway

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The Fifth Annual Snowplow Naming Contest hosted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is now open and will run through Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Over the past four winters, SDDOT has engaged with thousands of South Dakotans in the annual naming of snowplows. On average, the SDDOT contest draws 700 submissions each year.

“We are truly the primary resource for South Dakota travelers throughout the year. We know that the work we do to advance safety is critical, whether during construction season or during a multi-day blizzard,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “To ensure our travelers are informed, we recently added our annually updated winter travel alerts and road conditions resource page on our website to share vital road-related conditions and updates.”

Snowplow Naming Contest:

You can find the Snowplow Naming Contest graphic on the SDDOT home page at https://dot.sd.gov. This graphic links to the contest page and the online entry form. Multiple entries can be made through the online form. Once voting closes in early December, the SDDOT will announce one officially named snowplow within each of the 12 SDDOT geographic areas across South Dakota.

As part of the contest, SDDOT also creates snowplow and winter driving weather awareness coloring sheets, crossword puzzles, and word finds for families and classrooms. Newly created materials are available for download on the contest page at https://dot.sd.gov/snowplow.

The Blizzard Bracket also provides additional opportunities to engage with the public and promote winter safety messaging. Over 70,000 votes were cast during the first Blizzard Bracket competition alone. The Blizzard Bracket is held in March and April and includes all previously named plows.

SDDOT Winter Travel Alerts and Road Conditions Resource Page:

In addition to providing the latest press releases for Interstate closures and reopening status, the site features links to SD511. The resource page (https://dot.sd.gov/winter-info) also includes real-time photos and videos of snowplow operators at work to provide a first-hand look at current winter weather conditions.

SD511:

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please use https://www.sd511.org or dial 511. Sign up for customized notifications, a free service that allows users to receive text messages and/or email notifications with road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice. You can also download the SD511 app to your smartphone to have the latest information at your fingertips.

A key initiative the SDDOT recently developed is an expanded partnership with South Dakota counties and tribes. This winter, counties and tribes will be able to enter their No Travel Advisories and Road Closures directly into SDDOT’s SD511 Traveler Information System. This localized information will further advance communication efforts with South Dakota travelers.

Social Media:

There are many resources available for a safe winter travel season through social media. Stay up to date with winter related road conditions on our multiple SDDOT social media outlets including Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

-30-