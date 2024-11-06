MDC Nov. 20 virtual program to focus on cavity-nesting birds

Body

WINONA, Mo. – Some cavity-nesting animals provide great opportunities for attracting nature to your backyard.

If you want to learn more about building nesting boxes that could attract cavity nesting birds and flying squirrels, be sure to sign up for the MDC virtual program “Birds: Cavity Nesters and Nesting Boxes.” This program will be from 1-2 p.m. on Nov. 20 and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Shannon County near Winona. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202968

At this program, MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will discuss the various species of cavity-nesting birds that can be found in Missouri, the advantage of nesting in a cavity, and how people can build nest boxes to attract these birds to their yards. The focus of Lott’s program will be building nest boxes for owls, prothonotary warblers, and flying squirrels. In addition to discussing how to build nest boxes, Lott will have tips on what are the best locations for nest boxes and how to keep starlings and other nest predators out of nest boxes.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenter.

MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Center is located at 20086 Highway 60 just east of Winona. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at Twin Pines and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from Twin Pines can call 573-325-1381.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.