Prepare for spring hunting and fishing at Cape Nature Center this February

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Start planning for spring hunting and fishing with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). MDC staff at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center offer hunting and fishing programs year-round, even during the winter months. Education staff are hosting a variety of free classes in February, including:

Deer Hunting: Tree Stands vs. Ground Blinds Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Learn the difference between hunting on the ground and hunting from a tree. MDC staff will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each method, and participants will have the opportunity to try different kinds of tree stands. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oww.

Fishing Fin-atics: Fly Tying and Casting Feb. 14 from 1-3 p.m.: Meet other anglers, explore different areas of fishing, and expand your fishing skills during this event. Participants will learn about tying flies for fly fishing with an opportunity to learn to cast a fly-fishing rod. All equipment will be provided. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ow5.

Turkey Hunting for Beginners Feb. 21 from 10-11:30 a.m.: Learn ways to prepare for the 2026 turkey hunting season at this free event for all ages. Participants will learn about the life cycle of a turkey, what habitat a turkey needs, and how to locate turkeys before the season opens. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owQ.

Virtual Guide to Fishing with Kids Feb. 27 from 12-1 p.m.: Fishing with kids can be a fantastic way to create memories and build a love of the outdoors. This virtual program will discuss how to fish with children safely, where to borrow MDC equipment, and child friendly fishing spots in Southeast Missouri. A link to the virtual program will be sent at least 30 minutes before the event. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owT.

Find a complete list of upcoming events are Cape Girardeau Nature Center at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o35.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.