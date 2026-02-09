Learn the art of maple sugaring with MDC in Columbia Feb. 21
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Late winter is prime time for maple sugaring in Missouri. Learn the history of this sweet tradition along with techniques used for harvesting sap from native maple trees at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia.
Participants will learn how to set up and tap the trees. After tapping, they will discuss the cooking process. All ages are invited, and participants are encouraged to dress for the weather as most of the class will be held outdoors. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owY.
Questions about this program can be sent to Conservation Educator Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.
MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.
