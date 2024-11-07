Nominations Open for the Second Yukon Sustainability Awards

Environmental Careers Organization of Canada

YUKON, CANADA, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government of Yukon and the Environmental Careers Organization (ECO Canada) are excited to announce that nominations are now open for the second Yukon Sustainability Awards, set to take place on February 12, 2025, in Calgary, Alberta at ECO IMPACT 2025. These awards celebrate Yukon's commitment to sustainability and recognize businesses that are leading the charge toward a greener economy with a dedication to Indigenous reconciliation and collaboration.

Following the successful inaugural ECO IMPACT 2024 last February, which saw a remarkable turnout and enthusiastic participation, the Yukon Sustainability Awards have established themselves as a cornerstone in promoting sustainable business practices within the territory. Last year's recipients included:

• Small Business Yukon Sustainability Award: High Latitude Energy Consulting

• Medium to Large Business Yukon Sustainability Award: EDI Environmental Dynamics

• Regional Business Yukon Sustainability Award: Parsons Inc., Faro Mine Remediation Project

In 2024, the awards drew nominations from diverse sectors across the Yukon, highlighting the territory's commitment to integrating sustainability into everyday business operations. Attendees of the awards ceremony included key stakeholders from both government and industry, all united in their mission to foster a sustainable future.

The deadline for nominations this year is December 15, 2024. Businesses of all sizes are encouraged to submit their applications, showcasing their sustainable practices and contributions to the environment, community, and economy. The awards categories are as follows:

• Yukon Small Business Sustainability Award: For organizations with up to 10 full-time employees.

• Yukon Medium to Large Business Sustainability Award: For organizations with 10 or more full-time employees.

• Yukon Regional Business Sustainability Award: Open to organizations of any size, based outside of Whitehorse.

"Building on the success of last year’s event, ECO Canada remains committed to supporting Yukon's vision for a sustainable future. The Yukon Sustainability Awards are an important platform for showcasing the leadership and creativity of businesses that are embracing sustainability in their operations. We look forward to celebrating this year's nominees and continuing our work with the Government of Yukon to inspire positive change across industries."

- Yogendra Chaudhry, Vice President Professional Services and ESG – ECO Canada

The Yukon Sustainability Awards are part of the Government of Yukon’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainability as outlined in Our Clean Future: A Yukon strategy for climate change, energy and a green economy. This initiative fulfills Action I5 of the strategy and positions Yukon as a leader in environmental stewardship within Canada.

For more details about the nomination process, visit https://ecoimpact.ca/awards/.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry’s economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

