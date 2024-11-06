Governor Henry McMaster to Make Cabinet Agency Announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a State House press conference with members of the General Assembly to make a cabinet agency announcement tomorrow, Wednesday, November 6, at 3:30 PM.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, members of the General Assembly

WHAT: Cabinet agency announcement

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 6 at 3:30 PM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.