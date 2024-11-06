Governor Henry McMaster to Make Cabinet Agency Announcement
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a State House press conference with members of the General Assembly to make a cabinet agency announcement tomorrow, Wednesday, November 6, at 3:30 PM.
WHO: Gov. McMaster, members of the General Assembly
WHAT: Cabinet agency announcement
WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 6 at 3:30 PM
WHERE: South Carolina State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.