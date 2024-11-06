ADVA, USDVA Partner For First-of-its-Kind in Alabama Women’s Veteran Event

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are collaborating for a unique opportunity for Women Veterans across the state.

On Friday, November 8, all four Vet Centers (Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery) in Alabama will host a Women Veteran’s Celebration from 2-5:30 p.m., promoting and acknowledging differing resources and Women Veteran programs available in Alabama.

This is the first time in Alabama that the VA Vet Centers and the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs have held four events geared toward women Veterans simultaneously.

“If you are a woman who proudly wore the uniform in the United States military, we’re looking for you,” ADVA Assistant Commissioner Sandra Lucas said. “This is an event to honor our women Veterans who served one year or 40 years. We want you to take time out of your Friday afternoon to stop by your local Vet Center to learn more about the benefits you have earned, and we look forward to building a sisterhood of women Veterans across the state.

Addresses for each Vet Center are below. These events are open to the public and will be family friendly.

Birmingham Vet Center

200 Emery Drive, Ste. 200

Hoover, AL 35244

Huntsville Vet Center

415 Church Street, Building H, Suite 101

Huntsville, AL 35801

Mobile Vet Center

3221 Springhill Avenue, Building 2, Suite C

Mobile, AL 36607

Montgomery Vet Center

4405 Atlanta Highway

Montgomery, AL 36109

