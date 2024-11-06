ADVA, USDVA Partner For First-of-its-Kind in Alabama Women’s Veteran Event
ADVA, USDVA Partner For First-of-its-Kind in Alabama Women’s Veteran Event
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are collaborating for a unique opportunity for Women Veterans across the state.
On Friday, November 8, all four Vet Centers (Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery) in Alabama will host a Women Veteran’s Celebration from 2-5:30 p.m., promoting and acknowledging differing resources and Women Veteran programs available in Alabama.
This is the first time in Alabama that the VA Vet Centers and the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs have held four events geared toward women Veterans simultaneously.
“If you are a woman who proudly wore the uniform in the United States military, we’re looking for you,” ADVA Assistant Commissioner Sandra Lucas said. “This is an event to honor our women Veterans who served one year or 40 years. We want you to take time out of your Friday afternoon to stop by your local Vet Center to learn more about the benefits you have earned, and we look forward to building a sisterhood of women Veterans across the state.
Addresses for each Vet Center are below. These events are open to the public and will be family friendly.
Birmingham Vet Center
200 Emery Drive, Ste. 200
Hoover, AL 35244
Huntsville Vet Center
415 Church Street, Building H, Suite 101
Huntsville, AL 35801
Mobile Vet Center
3221 Springhill Avenue, Building 2, Suite C
Mobile, AL 36607
Montgomery Vet Center
4405 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36109
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.