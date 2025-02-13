ADVA Partners with VFW to Better Serve Alabama’s Veterans

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Alabama (VFW) to provide ADVA Veterans Service Officers with secondary accreditation through the VFW.

This secondary accreditation streamlines Veterans Service Officers accessing Veterans’ records with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs when the VFW holds the power of attorney for the Veteran. This relationship will ease the process of Veterans Service Officers assisting Veterans applying for federal and state benefits and services for VFW members.

“This MOA allows our Veterans Service Officers to serve thousands of VFW Veterans who have previous power of attorney with the VFW,” said ADVA Interim Commissioner Jeff Newton. “We have worked for several years to officially establish this partnership, and we are eager to continue ensuring that Veterans, their families, and their survivors receive any and all benefits they are entitled to.”

“We are excited to officially partner with ADVA and that this agreement will open the door for ADVA Veterans Service Officers to support more Veterans across the state,” said VFW State Commander Eric Dudash. “ADVA’s Veterans Service Offices are an incredible free resource that we recommend all Veterans in Alabama take advantage of.”

ADVA has 62 Veterans Service Offices across the state. Veterans Service Officers are highly trained, highly qualified experts who assist Veterans and their loved ones at no cost with hands-on support in submitting applications for compensation and pension claims and assisting with all other state and federal Veterans benefits and services.