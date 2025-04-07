Department: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Reports To: Public Information Manager

Status: Full Time

Classification: Non-Merit

Paygrade: 70

Location: Montgomery

Travel Required: Yes

The social media and digital manager is responsible for developing and executing digital strategies to enhance the organization’s online presence, engagement, and outreach. This role involves managing social media accounts, creating compelling content, overseeing digital campaigns, and analyzing performance metrics to optimize engagement. The ideal candidate is a creative and strategic thinker with a strong understanding of digital trends, audience engagement, and public information management.

Social Media Management

Work with the Program Information Manager to develop and execute social media strategies to grow engagement and awareness.

Manage and maintain social media and gaming platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedln, YouTube, Steam, Twitch, Discord, etc.).

Create, schedule, and publish high-quality content, including graphics, videos, and written posts, with the approval of the Program Information

Engage with online communities, respond to inquiries, and foster meaningful

Develop digital content aligned with the organization’s mission and

Work with graphic designers, videographers, and writers to produce engaging multimedia

Implement and manage paid social media advertising campaigns to reach target

Stay up to date with social media trends and emerging platforms to optimize

Ensure all digital communications align with the organization’s brand and

Monitor online reputation and respond to public inquiries or

Collaborate with internal teams to disseminate important announcements and

Develop and enforce social media guidelines and best

Monitor and analyze key performance metrics to measure the success of digital

Generate reports on engagement, audience growth, and content

Use insights from data to optimize strategies and improve audience

Work closely with marketing, communications, and public relations teams to align digital

Partner with influencers, community leaders, and stakeholders to amplify

Train staff and leadership on best practices for social media

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, digital media, or a related

3+ years of experience in social media management, digital marketing, or related

Strong understanding of social media algorithms, trends, and best

Experience with social media management tools (Hootsuite, Sprout Social, ).

Proficiency in graphic design and video editing tools (Canva, Adobe Suite, ) is a plus.

Excellent written and verbal communication

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple

Experience in public sector, nonprofit, or government

Knowledge of SEO, Google Analytics, and website

Familiarity with crisis communication and public

Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and references to Rhonda Armstrong, at rhonda.armstron g@ va . a labama. g ov , (334) 242-5077. Applications must be received by April 18, 2025.

Click here to download an application

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is an equal-opportunity employer and encourages applications from veterans, military spouses, and individuals passionate about serving the veteran community.