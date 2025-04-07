Digital Manager
Department: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs
Reports To: Public Information Manager
Status: Full Time
Classification: Non-Merit
Paygrade: 70
Location: Montgomery
Travel Required: Yes
The social media and digital manager is responsible for developing and executing digital strategies to enhance the organization’s online presence, engagement, and outreach. This role involves managing social media accounts, creating compelling content, overseeing digital campaigns, and analyzing performance metrics to optimize engagement. The ideal candidate is a creative and strategic thinker with a strong understanding of digital trends, audience engagement, and public information management.
Social Media Management
- Work with the Program Information Manager to develop and execute social media strategies to grow engagement and awareness.
- Manage and maintain social media and gaming platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedln, YouTube, Steam, Twitch, Discord, etc.).
- Create, schedule, and publish high-quality content, including graphics, videos, and written posts, with the approval of the Program Information
- Engage with online communities, respond to inquiries, and foster meaningful
- Develop digital content aligned with the organization’s mission and
- Work with graphic designers, videographers, and writers to produce engaging multimedia
- Implement and manage paid social media advertising campaigns to reach target
- Stay up to date with social media trends and emerging platforms to optimize
- Ensure all digital communications align with the organization’s brand and
- Monitor online reputation and respond to public inquiries or
- Collaborate with internal teams to disseminate important announcements and
- Develop and enforce social media guidelines and best
- Monitor and analyze key performance metrics to measure the success of digital
- Generate reports on engagement, audience growth, and content
- Use insights from data to optimize strategies and improve audience
- Work closely with marketing, communications, and public relations teams to align digital
- Partner with influencers, community leaders, and stakeholders to amplify
- Train staff and leadership on best practices for social media
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, digital media, or a related
- 3+ years of experience in social media management, digital marketing, or related
- Strong understanding of social media algorithms, trends, and best
- Experience with social media management tools (Hootsuite, Sprout Social, ).
- Proficiency in graphic design and video editing tools (Canva, Adobe Suite, ) is a plus.
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple
- Experience in public sector, nonprofit, or government
- Knowledge of SEO, Google Analytics, and website
- Familiarity with crisis communication and public
Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and references to Rhonda Armstrong, at rhonda.armstrong@va.alabama.gov, (334) 242-5077. Applications must be received by April 18, 2025.
Click here to download an application
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is an equal-opportunity employer and encourages applications from veterans, military spouses, and individuals passionate about serving the veteran community.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.