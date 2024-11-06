UPDATE: Derby Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

UPDATE: Lyllian has returned home.

VSP News Release-Incident- Runaway Juvenile

CASE#: 24A5005773

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 11/04/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carpenter Blvd, Charleston, VT

JUVENILE: Lyllian Bennet

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/05/2024, the Vermont State Police was notified Lyllian Bennet had run away from her residence. Efforts to locate Bennett were unsuccessful. It is believed she is with Ryan Rice and their whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby at 802 334 8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police wants to remind everyone, that anyone who intentionally aids a runaway juvenile may face criminal charges.

