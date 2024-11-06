UPDATE: Derby Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
UPDATE: Lyllian has returned home.
VSP News Release-Incident- Runaway Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005773
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 11/04/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Carpenter Blvd, Charleston, VT
JUVENILE: Lyllian Bennet
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/05/2024, the Vermont State Police was notified Lyllian Bennet had run away from her residence. Efforts to locate Bennett were unsuccessful. It is believed she is with Ryan Rice and their whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby at 802 334 8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Vermont State Police wants to remind everyone, that anyone who intentionally aids a runaway juvenile may face criminal charges.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
