Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt Takes a Closer Look at Election Night Returns

Republicans are on the verge of scoring a legislative trifecta. That is winning the Presidency, the Senate, and the House.”
— HBS CEO Andy Blunt
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballots are still being counted across the United States but former President Donald Trump has secured enough electoral votes to return to the White House and Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt has spent the day after Election Day taking a closer look at the returns for the presidential race as well as Congress and state governors.

In the latest edition of his 2024 Election analysis series, Andy notes Republicans are on the verge of scoring “a legislative trifecta. That is winning the Presidency, the Senate, and the House.”

Andy is a trusted national strategist with a lifelong immersion in politics and public policy and his 2024 Campaign Forecast Series kicked off earlier this summer, offering his experienced analysis on trends leading up to and after Election Day.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT: ELECTION 2024 THE RESULTS

