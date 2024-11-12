Eisenhower Imaging Center Using AI Technology to Catch Early Lung Cancer

Riverain Technologies

Chest CTs with Riverain Technologies’ ClearRead™ CT to Provide Clearer View of Chest Nodules

MIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eisenhower Imaging Center patients who receive a chest CT scan will benefit from new AI-powered technology that will help identify potentially cancerous lung nodules. By leveraging Riverain Technologies ClearRead CT to suppress blood vessels, radiologists will have a clearer view of the chest, allowing early diagnosis of lung cancer, even among patients who don’t have symptoms.“The best outcomes for a lung cancer diagnosis come from early detection. With the ability to identify lung nodules in CT scans from asymptomatic patients, we can save lives by detecting lung cancer early,” said Dr. Mehran Elly, MD, PhD, Interventional Radiologist at Eisenhower Imaging Center. “The growing concept of opportunistic screening in radiology allows us to maximize scans and provide patients with insights beyond their initial medical concern. Innovations like ClearRead bring that concept to reality with accurate results.”Eisenhower Imaging Center offers ClearRead on every adult chest CT scan at their outpatient imaging centers. Patients who meet lung cancer screening criteria can also receive a low-dose CT with ClearRead. By deploying ClearRead CT throughout the entire enterprise, improved detection of lung nodules can benefit those in screening programs and those seeking medical attention for other reasons. Screening and opportunistic detection is the most comprehensive method to provide patients with the best outcomes and treatment options.Powered by machine learning and advanced modeling, Riverain’s patented, FDA-cleared ClearRead CT software tools are powered by the most advanced AI methods available to the medical imaging market.“Eisenhower Imaging Center is taking proactive steps to address early detection of lung cancer and save lives. When clinicians have an unimpaired view of a chest CT, with blood vessels suppressed, they can more quickly and precisely detect, quantify, and report pulmonary nodules,” said Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. “Our ClearRead technology is helping hospitals and VA medical centers across the country with AI-powered, unimpaired views of chest imaging, so radiologists can focus on what matters to detect, precisely characterize, and report findings.”About Riverain TechnologiesRiverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses. Using a unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence remove the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/ About Eisenhower Imaging CenterEisenhower Imaging Center is a cutting-edge organization with unparalleled expertise. With six locations across the Coachella Valley, they offer a comprehensive range of diagnostic imaging services powered by the latest technology. They boast an impressive collection of state-of-the-art technology. Their team of board-certified, sub-specialized radiology physicians and technologists work collaboratively to tailor each patient’s imaging experience, with an emphasis on optimal diagnostic information and a comfortable experience. Visit https://eisenhowerimaging.com/ for more information.

