HomeBuyer’s Preferred is Now HBP Radon Protection

HomeBuyer’s Preferred, a subsidiary of Radonova, Inc., announces their name change to HBP Radon Protection.

This name change represents a new step in our 30-year evolution as the leading provider of radon protection plans for corporate transferees and their families.” — Zan Jones, HBP Radon Protection

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBP Radon Protection began in 1993 as a radon protection program to help corporately relocated home buyers and sellers close on home real estate transactions without being caught off guard by the need for a last-minute radon test and mitigation. Since then, HBP Radon Protection has evolved into a valued health and wellness solution for relocation management companies (RMCs) whose clients want to protect their employees and families from the threat of radon-induced lung cancer.“We often shorten our name to ‘HBP’ internally, and noticed it was catching on with our customers,” says Deontae Dodd-Hrobowksi, HBP Radon Protection Logistics Supervisor. “This motivated us to explore changing our name. Plus, for those who are just learning of us for the first time, the name ‘HBP Radon Protection’ provides instant knowledge of what we do.”“This name change represents a new step in our 30-year evolution as the leading provider of radon protection plans for the corporate mobility/relocation industry. We have a strong position and reputation within the global mobility market. Including the word ‘radon’ in our new name will further elevate awareness about radon as a public health concern,” says Zan Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing for HBP Radon Protection.Radon as a Public Health IssueThe risks of home radon exposure first garnered national attention in 1988 when the United States Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop’s office that stated, “Radon-induced lung cancer is one of today’s more serious public health issues.”By 2005, the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona had updated the radon health advisory by stating, “Indoor radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and breathing it over prolonged periods can present a significant health risk to families all over the country. It’s important to know that this threat is completely preventable. Radon can be detected with a simple test and fixed through well-established venting techniques.”As homes have become more energy efficient, so has the threat of radon becoming trapped within them. A 31.5% increase in radon levels has been found in homes built since 1992 versus older structures. The energy efficiency of modern houses limits the amount of unregulated air coming in or out of the house. New homes in North America are containing greater and greater radon levels.Radon and the Health of Corporate Transferees and Their FamiliesRadon is a radioactive gas that forms from the breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks around homes and buildings. It then seeps into a home through cracks in the foundation, basement walls, sump pumps, and holes around floor joints and pipes. When inhaled into the lungs, radon decays into radioactive alpha particles. These radioactive particles damage the DNA of cells that line the lungs which can lead to lung cancer According to the EPA, radon gas is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide. It is responsible for about 24,000 lung cancer deaths per year in the United States and Canada. In addition to lung cancer, radon has been linked to asthma, diabetes, childhood leukemia, heart disease, strokes, dementia, and other illnesses.Radon Protection Plans for RelocationWith an HBP Radon Protection plan both the origination and destination properties can be protected. A home is tested with a long-term radon detector which provides the most accurate measurement of radon exposure in a home. If the radon level is above the actionable limit, then a radon mitigation system is installed and a post mitigation test is provided to confirm radon levels have been successfully reduced.The plan benefits are twofold. First, the transferee eliminates the threat of radon exposure when moving into a new home. Second, the possibility of not being able to sell their original home because of a radon issue that surfaces during closing is removed with an added benefit of protecting the new family who occupies the home.About HBP Radon ProtectionEstablished in 1993, HBP Radon Protection is the leading provider of radon protection plans for the relocation industry. A provider of radon testing, radon mitigation, and certified radon reports, HBP Radon Protection eliminates all radon related issues during home relocation for the buyer and the seller. Learn more at www.HBPRadon.com

