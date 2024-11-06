NEBRASKA, November 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Results of 2024 General Election

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement on the results of the 2024 general election:

“Today is a great day for America and for Nebraska. Although there are still a few votes to count and some races remain too close to call, it is clear Nebraskans stood strong for their values and prosperity in this election.

I want to thank every Nebraska candidate who put themselves forward for public service. Elections are tough on candidates and their families, as it must be. They made a great sacrifice just to stand for office, and I commend each one of them for their willingness to serve.

I am deeply thankful that President Donald J. Trump will return to the White House. He carries with him the promise of a strong, prosperous, and secure America committed to the rule of law. I look forward to standing shoulder to shoulder with him in rebuilding a strong economy, fighting for fair trade for American workers, opposing Chinese meddling and securing our border.

Here in Nebraska, the people have chosen to maintain a strong conservative majority in our Legislature. I am excited to partner with senators to continue the work of creating a strong future for our kids, cutting taxes, standing up for the agriculture producers who are the backbone of our state and defending our values. We have much work to do, and I look forward to the 2025 legislative session and the promise it holds for the people of our state.

Nebraskans wisely chose to send steady, experienced conservatives to represent them in Congress. Preliminary results show that all five members of our federal delegation will continue their service, putting their seniority to work on behalf of the people of our state in a House and Senate that may both be led by conservative Republicans. Those majorities present tremendous opportunity for Nebraska, and I look forward to continued partnership with our delegation to advance our interests in Washington.

I am disappointed that selfish union bosses peddled lies and dark money ads to mislead Nebraskans into ripping away Opportunity Scholarships from needy kids who had been given the chance to attend schools that worked for them, even as we invested unprecedented resources into our public schools. I will never give up on our kids, and I will keep up the fight to create better educational opportunities for them at every level.

I am deeply moved by the faith and conviction shown by Nebraskans in the two abortion-related ballot initiatives. Initiative 434 passed, enshrining pro-life protections in our Constitution that cannot be watered down by pro-abortion politicians. Simultaneously, Nebraskans rejected Initiative 439 and its radical creation of a fundamental right to abortion. It is a great day for unborn babies in Nebraska.

God Bless America and God Bless the State of Nebraska.”