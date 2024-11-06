Actress Erika Christensen Shares Her Success and Empowers Women at the Ultimate Women's Expo

Actress, Erika Christensen shares insights to success at the Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo Actress, Erika Christensen talks with women at the Ultimate Women's Expo in Atlanta

You can get the things that are holding you back out of your way and enjoy being yourself.” — Erika Christensen

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erika Christensen, award-winning film and TV actress, inspired women at the Ultimate Women's Expo with a keynote interview on her personal journey to success and how she has improved and maintained mental wellness using the book Dianetics published by Bridge Publications.Christensen made her grand entrance into Hollywood at the young age of thirteen, dazzling audiences and critics alike. She earned praise for her "radiant self-assurance," establishing herself as a rising star.Building on that momentum, she went on to capture MTV's Female Breakthrough Performance Award for her role as Michael Douglas' drug-addicted daughter in the Academy Award-winning film, Traffic. The film took home four Oscars in 2001 and was nominated for Best Picture. She has since gone on to forge a lasting TV and film career including six seasons starring in NBC's critically acclaimed Parenthood and currently starring in the Atlanta-based ABC hit drama Will Trent.Having relocated from Hollywood to Atlanta two years ago, Christensen is proud to now call Atlanta home. She is particularly committed to engaging and inspiring the women of her community as she believes that women should uplift and empower one another. She took to the stage at the Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo to tell her story and connect with Atlanta women about how they can achieve their own success and overcome mental blocks, even when life feels overwhelming."Caring for our physical and mental health is the first step in any endeavor we begin. Yes, we need to address our insecurities, anxieties and unwanted thoughts and feelings. But we also need to get those feelings out of the way so we can build our self-confidence, self-respect and be comfortable in our own skin," shared Christensen.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, approximately 1 in 5 adults (23.2%) pursued counseling in 2021, up over 18.5% in 2019. In Georgia specifically, an analysis of a U.S. Census Bureau report recorded that Georgians experience symptoms of anxiety and depression above the national average.At a time when more and more Americans are seeking help with mental health, Christensen opened up about how the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard has been pivotal in her life for overcoming the pressures and anxieties.As an actress of over two decades, Christensen says she has experienced much rejection and criticism, yet she has learned how to overcome the negative thoughts and emotions this can cause."Rejection in the film industry is like a breakup, in the same way that it reduces your trust in other people and then you want to put up walls to protect yourself. With Dianetics, you are still able to learn from your past, but you can then break down the walls and stay present with the people that deserve your trust," said Christensen.Christensen started using the principles in the book Dianetics when she was a teenager and credits it with helping her to improve her self-esteem and reducing doubts that many actors experience when faced with rejection: "You can get the things that are holding you back out of your way and enjoy being yourself."Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time best-selling book on the human mind. It is translated into 50 languages with more than 22 million copies sold worldwide. Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.