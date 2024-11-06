Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority Recognizes Financial Literacy Month to Help Investors and Consumers Protect Themselves

CANADA, November 6 - Released on November 6, 2024

November is Financial Literacy Month and the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is providing some helpful reminders for investors and consumers with an informative social media campaign.

"Financial literacy is important at any age," FCAA Chair and CEO Roger Sobotkiewicz said. "Financial Literacy Month aims to bolster financial education and awareness to help consumers and investors protect themselves."

The FCAA reminds people to be mindful of cryptocurrency scams. You can protect yourself from these scams by checking which companies are registered in Saskatchewan at aretheyregistered.ca and only dealing with registered companies. It is also important to be knowledgeable about what you are investing in and know how the product or service for that investment works. You can also get a second opinion from a professional about the investment. Remember to beware of people offering to recoup your lost money as they are often scams as well.

Financial Literacy Month also provides the opportunity for the FCAA to highlight the importance of tracking where your money goes by reviewing your bank account and credit card statements. This can give you a better sense of what your monthly income and expenses are. It can also help you build a balanced budget and can assist you to make changes that suit your personal money management needs.

The FCAA hopes the social media posts that will run throughout the month will help investors and consumers better inform their financial decisions.

