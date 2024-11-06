Press communiqué of the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions

The 62nd round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) took place on 5-6 November 2024 in the Palais des Nations, in accordance with the six-point agreement of 12 August 2008 and the implementing measures of 8 September 2008.

The participants welcomed Magdalena Grono, who officially assumed her duties as EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia. She co-chaired this round together with her UN and OSCE colleagues, UN Representative to the Geneva International Discussions Cihan Sultanoğlu and Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Viorel Moşanu.

In Working Group I, the participants continued their discussion on the implementation of the 2008 six-point agreement, with renewed emphasis and focus on non-use of force and international security arrangements. Despite strongly diverging positions, the participants managed to have exchanges on key developments on the ground.

In Working Group II, discussions focused on several sets of humanitarian issues, including freedom of movement, documentation, livelihoods, education and missing persons. The co-moderators called on all participants to constructively and actively engage on all key agenda items, including internally displaced persons and refugees. However, once again this topic could not be fully addressed, notably due to a walkout by some participants.

All participants underlined the importance of the Geneva International Discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to the platform. They agreed to hold the next round in March 2025.