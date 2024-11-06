Governor Mills’ Statement On Presidential Election
Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the result of the presidential election:
“While some people in Maine are feeling joy and relief at the result of this election, others are feeling disappointment and sorrow. Amid these strong and differing feelings, I urge all Maine people to remain respectful of and civil towards one another. We are one state and one people and we are bound together by far more than a single election or political party wins or losses. We share a history, a broader community, and a deep and abiding love for this place that we are fortunate to call home.
“While I am disappointed in the result, my approach to every president, regardless of who it is, is the same. If a president does something good for Maine people, I will join and support them. If they do something that is bad for Maine people, I will oppose them with everything I have. This will once again be my approach to the President-elect.
“I pledge to Maine people that I will do everything in my power for as long as I am your Governor to protect the future and the freedoms of Maine families – and I promise to continue to do everything I can to build a state and a country where every person can have a good education, have access to good healthcare, have clean air and water, have a good paying and fulfilling job, be successful and create a better life for themselves and for their children.”
