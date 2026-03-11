Governor Mills Directs State Offices in Aroostook County to Close at Noon Today

March 11, 2026

With a winter storm forecast to create hazardous travel conditions across northern Maine, Governor Janet Mills has directed state offices in Aroostook County to close at 12:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The National Weather Service has warned that the conditions of this storm – 2 to 5 inches of snow followed by sleet and ice accumulation – could make snow removal challenging, resulting in hazardous travel conditions.

“No one knows how to handle winter weather better than folks in the County, but I encourage everyone to take extra precautions with this storm,”said Governor Janet Mills. “Drive home safely, give plenty of room to plow trucks and first responders, and check in on your family and neighbors.”

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine’s electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep people safe.