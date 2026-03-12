In Budget Change Package, Governor Mills Proposes Making Funding for Victims' Services Permanent

Governor's change package also proposes sustaining investments in State transportation projects through the Highway Fund

In her supplemental budget change package unveiled today, Governor Janet Mills proposed making $6 million in one-time funding to address Federal funding shortfalls from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) permanent.

Examples of services supported by this funding are community-based domestic violence and sexual assault services, civil legal representation for victims, government-based victim witness advocates, and housing and supportive services for elder abuse victims.

"Throughout my career -- as District Attorney, Attorney General, as Governor -- and as the co-founder of the Maine Women's Lobby -- I've worked hard to make sure that Maine people who have experienced domestic violence and other crimes have the support they need to escape from harm and rebuild their lives," said Governor Janet Mills. "I've proposed making funding for these critical services permanent to fill the shortfall for these services created by the Federal government because Maine people impacted by abuse must always be certain that escape from violence is possible."

Governor Mills has been a consistent champion of funding for victims' services, having already proposed $3 million in annual ongoing funding to address VOCA shortfalls in the current 2026-2027 biennial budget, and $6 million in one-time funding in her supplemental budget in 2024. The change package proposal would result in $6 million in annual ongoing funding taking effect in the State's next biennial budget for 2028-2029.

The Governor crafted her change package after the nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee recognized $8.8 million in additional one-time General Fund funding in Fiscal Year 2026, and decreased revenues in the Highway Fund for Fiscal Years 2026-2027.

In addition to the $8.8 million in new revenue, the change package includes $8.2 million the Office of the State Treasurer no longer needs to finance debt service, based on revised funding requirements from the sale timing of previously authorized State bonds, and $5 million by delaying conformity with a Federal tax initiative by one year to 2028.

The change package proposes a one-time transfer of $13 million to balance the State's 2026-2027 Highway Fund, as required by the Constitution, to support road and bridge projects, and reinstates $8 million for the state's long-standing Business Equipment Tax Credit program.

The net result of the change package would result in an overall General Fund biennial budget of $11.926 billion.

"The change package demonstrates the Governor's disciplined approach for investing in Maine's critical needs," said Elaine Clark, Commissioner for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. "Unlike the Federal government, Maine has a constitutional obligation that these budgets be balanced. The change package proposes to keep the 2026-2027 biennial and supplemental budgets of both the General Fund and Highway Fund intact, using one-time funds in one fund to balance the other."

The Governor's supplemental budget proposal, which is balanced as required by the Maine Constitution, includes Governor Mills's three-part Affordability Agenda (PDF), announced during her State of the State Address in January, to deliver near-term financial relief for Maine people, increase housing construction to reduce costs, and create new career opportunities for Maine students by making community college free permanently.

The Governor's proposal also preserves funding for the State's 55 percent share of education costs, maintains access to health care, conforms with new Federal tax laws, and makes important investments in education, public safety, and economic development.

Under Governor Mills' leadership, Maine's Budget Stabilization Fund, or Rainy Day Fund, currently stands at its statutory maximum of $1.03 billion, an increase of more than $820 million since taking office in 2019. If Legislators approve the Governor's proposals to be funded through the BSF, it will leave a balance of $705 million, a robust and healthy amount to help the State of Maine withstand any potential economic downturn.

The Governor's Change Package can be found on the Bureau of the Budget website.