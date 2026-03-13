Governor Mills Nominates Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub to Serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has nominated Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub to serve as an Associate Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Taub has served in the Office of the Attorney General since 1999, overseeing the office's Litigation Division before rising to his current leadership position in 2021.

"I am delighted to nominate Christopher Taub to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court," said Governor Janet Mills. "Through his service to Maine people in the Office of the Attorney General -- as a trial lawyer, as Chief of the Office's Litigation Division and in his current role as Chief Deputy Attorney General -- Taub has earned wide respect for his professionalism and legal acumen on a variety of challenging issues. He has represented the people of Maine with integrity and distinction in many complex matters and has earned this nomination to the Supreme Judicial Court."

"I am honored by Governor Mills' nomination to serve as an Associate Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court," said Christopher Taub. "If confirmed, I will continue to serve the people of Maine as I have throughout my 27-year career in the Attorney General's Office, to ensure the law is upheld fairly and equitably."

As Chief Deputy Attorney General, Taub has served in a leadership position for all the substantive policy and legal matters of the Office, participated in multi-state litigation, represented the Office before the Legislature, and has argued cases on behalf of the State before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.

Taub earned his law degree from Boston University and his undergraduate degree from Cornell University. Before entering public service, he was in private practice in Boston. He resides in Brunswick with his family. A headshot of Taub is attached.

If confirmed, Taub would replace Associate Justice Andrew Horton, who retired from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court last year. Horton was nominated to serve on the Law Court by Governor Mills in 2020, after serving as a Maine Superior Court Justice and Maine District Court Judge since 1999.

"Justice Horton had an enduring and highly respected career as a lawyer and judge in our state, with the distinction of having served on all three of our courts," said Governor Mills. "His careful and well-reasoned opinions, combined with his gracious and generous nature, puts him among Maine's foremost legal scholars and defenders of the rule of law and the administration of justice. Maine was privileged to have Justice Horton's valued service for so long, and I thank him for all his contributions to the citizens of our state."

Taub is Governor Mills' seventh new nominee to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court since taking office in 2019. Governor Mills also renominated Associate Justice Andrew Mead in May 2021.

Taub's nomination is subject to the review of the Maine Legislature's Judiciary Committee and confirmation by the Maine Senate.