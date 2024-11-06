Secretary of State Wes Allen Announces the November 5 Unofficial Election Results are Finalized on the Secretary of State’s Website

The unofficial results for the November 5, 2024 General Election are available online at www.AlabamaVotes.gov.

“Alabama voters received timely unofficial election results as evidence of a safe, secure, and transparent election,” Allen explained. “Yesterday’s election was administered with election security as the primary goal. I am proud to say that, because of our dedicated local election officials, that goal was achieved.”

Alabamians cast 2,263,627 ballots, which represents a 58.52 percent statewide turnout. This number does not account for provisional ballots, which will be canvassed on Tuesday, November 12.

Secretary Allen thanks local election officials for working hard to fulfill their vital role in the administration of yesterday’s election.

“Alabama’s probate judges, sheriffs, circuit clerks, and Boards of Registrars are the backbone of election administration. They work extremely hard. As Alabama’s Secretary of State, I will always work with and for our local election officials, not against them,” Allen said. “As a former probate judge, I know firsthand the preparation and hard work that goes into administering fair, secure, and transparent elections.”

Secretary Allen also extends gratitude to Alabama’s poll workers.

“Our poll workers work hard from sun up until well after sun down on election day at every polling location across our state. Without their dedication and the long hours they put in, yesterday’s election would not have been possible.” Allen said.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

