VSSL Gear Elevates Outdoor Coffee Experience with New Partnerships, Expanded Product Lines, and Holiday Retail Pop-Up

ABOTSFORD, CO, CANADA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSSL Gear, a leader in premium outdoor coffee equipment, is excited to announce several strategic initiatives to boost its holiday season presence and build momentum into 2025.To expand its reach, VSSL has partnered with Gerten Outdoors and Lost Creek Group as new sales representation, strengthening its mission to bring quality coffee experiences to outdoor enthusiasts. These partnerships will support VSSL’s 2025 sell-in and broaden its market impact.In tandem with the sales expansion, VSSL’s Nomadic Coffee Lab has energized the outdoor community throughout 2024 with mobile coffee experiences across the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest. The Nomadic Coffee Lab will continue to offer hands-on product demos, in-store pop-ups, and training to bolster brand engagement and empower retail partners.Building on the success of its Nest Pour-Over Kit, VSSL is also introducing new colorways—Deep Moss and Everglade—adding to the original Black and Cream. Available in the Nest Pour-Over Kit (MSRP $75) and Pour-Over Set (MSRP $50), these expanded options enhance VSSL’s stylish and functional lineup.“VSSL is redefining the outdoor coffee experience through uncompromising quality and innovation,” said David Marsala, President of VSSL. “Our partnerships and upcoming retail activations reflect our commitment to delivering top-tier products that elevate every adventure.”Rounding out the year, VSSL will launch a holiday pop-up shop at District 1881 in Chilliwack, BC. This festive retail experience will showcase the full range of VSSL products, including the premium Nest Gift Box Set (MSRP $225) and Java Grinders (MSRP $160-220), perfect for gifting to coffee and adventure lovers alike.With a dedication to quality and a passion for exploration, VSSL Gear invites holiday shoppers to discover gear crafted for the ultimate outdoor coffee experience.For more information about VSSL and its launch into the holiday season, visit vsslgear.com.

VSSL Drink Coffee Outside

