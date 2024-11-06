IIL and PMI Educational Foundation Join Forces to Celebrate IPM Day 2024

Over 30 professionals are speaking at IPM Day 2024!

Driven by our shared mission to empower people with project management skills and expanding educational access and opportunities for our future leaders.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Institute for Learning (IIL) is honored to welcome PMI Educational Foundation (PMIEF) as a Platinum Sponsor for International Project Management Day 2024, launching globally on November 7, 2024. This exciting partnership, driven by our shared mission to empower people with project management skills, marks a significant step towards expanding educational access and opportunities for our future leaders.As one of only two PMIEF Mission Partners, IIL has supported PMIEF’s vision by helping to create transformative pathways to build skills in planning, collaboration, and leadership. Together, we present the annual Dr. Harold Kerzner Award for Project Management Excellence and four $7,500.00 Kerzner Scholarships, which provide financial support for students passionate about project management as a life-changing skill.The future is bright for our scholarship recipients, who are using project management to tackle real-world challenges. With the support of IIL and other contributors, these young leaders are poised to become the next generation of innovators and change-makers.Experience the impact of project management education firsthand as we celebrate IPM Day 2024 starting November 7, 2024, with PMIEF as a Platinum Sponsor. Together, we are cultivating a community of skilled professionals who are committed to making a positive difference in the world.About PMI Educational Foundation.PMI Educational Foundation (PMIEF) is the philanthropic arm of the Project Management Institute (PMI). PMIEF leverages project management knowledge and skills to improve the lives of people worldwide and to strengthen the impact of nonprofit organizations. For more information, please visit PMIEF Website.About International Institute for Learning (IIL) and IPM Day 2024.Discover a world of knowledge with IIL's comprehensive learning solutions . From Project, Program, and Portfolio Management to Agile, AI, Cybersecurity, Leadership, Consulting services, and more, we have the training and consulting solutions you need.

International Project Management Day 2024 Program Overview

