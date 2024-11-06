Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company Triumphs at the First Annual International Non Alcohol Competition

Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company Edna's wins Canadian Producer of the Year 2024

Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Co. wins multiple medals and is awarded Canadian Producer of the Year at the inaugural International Non Alcohol Competition 2024.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company is thrilled to announce its outstanding success at the inaugural International Non Alcohol Competition 2024, where it was awarded two gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal, along with the prestigious title of Canadian Producer of the Year 2024.These accolades celebrate Edna's commitment to crafting innovative, high-quality non-alcoholic cocktails that cater to diverse palates. The competition showcased top producers from around the globe, and Edna's achievements underscore its dedication to excellence in the non-alcoholic beverage industry."We feel incredibly honoured to be awarded medals for all our flavours, and to be recognized as the Canadian Producer of the Year", said Nick Devine, Co-Founder of Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company. "This recognition motivates us to carry on creating delicious alcohol-free options, for everyone to enjoy."Edna's Awards are as follows:- Canada Non-Alcoholic RTD Producer of the Year (Edna’s Non Alcoholic Cocktail Co)- Edna’s Mezcalita: Gold - 95 pts- Edna’s Mojito: Gold - 95 pts- Edna’s Mule: Silver - 93 pts- Edna’s Paloma: Silver - 93 pts- Edna’s Collins: Bronze - 91 ptsEdna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company remains committed to expanding its range of flavorful beverages while promoting a culture of mindful drinking.For media inquiries, please contact: Nick Devine, Co-FounderEmail: nickd@ednascocktails.comPhone: 6045055248Social media: @ednascocktailsOnline Stores: ednascocktails.com (CA) or drinkednas.com (US).For more information about the International Non Alcohol Competition, visit nonalcoholcomp.comAbout Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Co:Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Co is a Vancouver-based company that produces all-natural, award winning non-alcoholic beverages that combine top quality ingredients with innovative flavors. With a commitment to quality and taste, Edna’s offers a range of sophisticated cocktails designed to elevate any occasion without the need for alcohol. Edna’s is designed to be enjoyed alcohol-free, cold, over ice, but with the versatility to be used as a mixer. Edna’s core mission is to provide delicious, inclusive, and viable cocktail options to a world, rethinking its relationship with alcohol.For more information, visit ednascocktails.com

