Edna’s Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company Launches Award-Winning Mojito at BC Liquor Stores

Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company

Edna’s Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company's Award-Winning Mojito now available at BC Liquor Stores

We are thrilled to have Edna’s on shelf at BCL stores, as the first exclusively non-alcoholic brand, and enhancing their alcohol-free options, across the Province” — Nick Devine

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edna's Non Alcoholic Cocktail Company, a leading innovator in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, is proud to announce its now available at BC liquor stores starting with its award-winning Mojito.Edna’s award winning Mojito will be offered at over 90 BC Liquor Store locations across BC. Edna’s offers a unique RTD cocktail experience made for those seeking a refined alternative to other non-alcoholic beverages. All cocktails are also designed to have the versatility to be used as a mixer, with your favorite liquor, beer or even wine.Co-Founder Nick Devine commented “We are thrilled to have Edna’s on shelf at BCL stores, as the first exclusively non-alcoholic brand, and enhancing their alcohol-free options, across the Province”.While the Mojito is the first to hit store shelves, Edna’s full line of premium non-alcoholic cocktails remains available online . Each beverage is thoughtfully crafted to deliver a satisfying, flavourful experience that appeals to a diverse range of consumers – from the health-conscious to those simply seeking something new.The brand's commitment to quality and taste ensures its Non-Alcoholic Mojito will appeal to a wide range of consumers, from the health-conscious to those just looking for something different. With their launch at BC Liquor Stores, Edna’s nonalcoholic cocktails are set to become a staple for anyone seeking a premium, alcohol-free drinking experience.For media inquiries, please contact: Nick Devine, Co-FounderEmail: nickd@ednascocktails.comPhone: 604-505-5248Social media: @ednascocktailsOnline Stores: ednascocktails.com (CA) or drinkednas.com (US).About Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Co:Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Co is a Vancouver-based company that produces all-natural, award winning non-alcoholic beverages that combine top quality ingredients with innovative flavors. With a commitment to quality and taste, Edna’s offers a range of sophisticated cocktails designed to elevate any occasion without the need for alcohol. Edna’s is designed to be enjoyed alcohol-free, cold, over ice, but with the versatility to be used seamlessly, as a mixer. Edna’s core mission is to provide delicious, inclusive, and viable cocktail options to a world, rethinking its relationship with alcohol.For more information, visit ednascocktails.com

